Scooter Braun is feeling his age.

The manager is seemingly taking a dig at himself after Taylor Swift ignited a frenzy last month with claims that Braun "bullied" her by purchasing her music catalog through the acquisition of her former record label, Big Machine.

Braun has yet to directly respond to the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's claims against him. However, on Tuesday, after a slew of celebrities became obsessed with the Face App -- in which they can digitally age themselves in hilarious, uncanny photos -- Braun touched on the drama he's been involved with over the last couple of weeks.

"Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me 😁," Braun captioned a photo of himself looking like an old man, seemingly referencing the Big Machine purchase and ongoing feud with Swift.

In a lengthy post on Tumblr following the acquisition, Swift claimed that Braun had bullied her for years and alleged he used his clients, Justin Bieber and Kanye West, to do so. She pointed to a previous Instagram post by Bieber which showed a video chat with him, Braun and Kanye West, with the caption, "Taylor Swift what up" following her feud with West.

"Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it," she wrote, directing fans to Bieber's Instagram. "Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

Swift called the reported $300 million deal -- in which Braun also won the roster of Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire and more -- her "worst case scenario." "When I left my masters in [Big Machine CEO] Scott [Borchetta's] hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever," she claimed.

Though Swift said in her post that she didn't have a chance to buy her masters and didn't find out about the Big Machine sale until the day it was announced, a source close to the deal claimed to ET that Borchetta sent Swift a message about the sale the day before it went public. The source also said shareholders of the record company were informed of the sale earlier that week.

Since Swift's post, dozens of celebs have seemingly weighed in, with Cara Delevingne and Todrick Hall actively speaking out in defense of the 29-year-old singer, and Justin Bieber and Braun's wife, Yael, delivering scathing posts in defense of him.

Additionally, Kelly Clarkson -- who's been very open about dealing with her own fair share of bullying in the music industry during her career -- took to Twitter on Saturday to suggest a way Swift could reclaim her ownership of her music in a unique way.

"@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions," she tweeted. "I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

