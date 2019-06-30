Many people in the music industry are weighing in on Taylor Swift’s post after she called out manager Scooter Braun for allegedly "bullying" her by snatching up the rights to her catalog. ET has reached to Braun for comment.



Since her post on Tumblr went up on Sunday, a number of artists have sided with the “ME!” singer. Among them is Halsey, who shared a lengthy post explaining why Swift inspired her to write her own music.



"Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music," she wrote on Sunday. "I believed if she did it (in a way that made my teeth ache like cold water and my heart swell and my eyes leak) than I should too."



"She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart," the 24-year-old continued. "She has surpassed all expectations of what any artist is capable of. She catapulted her stardom into the Milky Way. And it turns my guts that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite."

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, also weighed in, reposting an image of Swift's post along with some strong words of encouragement.

"I wish I could give you a big hug right now!" she wrote. "Thank you for speaking out about this and teaching future young artist about protecting themselves. I don’t understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people! To deny you the option to own your blood, sweat and tears, especially as a young women who shared growing up in front of the world, is heartbreaking!! XO!!

Additionally, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Adele have all supposedly unfollowed Braun on social media in the hours since Swift shared her post breaking down Braun's acquisition of Big Machine Records, effectively making him the owner of the masters of Swift’s first six albums.



"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, [Big Machine Records CEO] Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums," Swift wrote in her post.



Swift also discussed the "incessant, manipulative bullying" she alleges she received from Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, among others.



"Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it," she continued, pointing fans to the included photo, a screenshot of Bieber's video chat with Braun and West, with the caption, "Taylor Swift what up." "Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

Lovato later took to her Instagram story to stand up for the talent manager -- although without going so far as to slam Swift's post or the singer's comments.

"I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is," Lovato wrote, adding in a following post, "Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team."

Since Swift's post, a petition has appeared on Change.org, which suggests the singer should rerelease her first six albums under Republic Records, effectively cutting out Braun. The petition already has over 37,000 signatures, supposedly including fellow singer Katy Perry. ET has also reached out to Perry for comment. Nick Viall and Swift's bestie, Todrick Hall, have both expressed support for the singer, as has Cara Delevingne, who called out Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, on Instagram.

Martha Hunt, another of Swift's pals, took to Twitter to show her support, writing, "Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears. It’s not the dark ages - artists shouldn’t be held down, and I couldn’t be prouder of my friend for standing up for what’s right. End of story."

"This is about protecting artists," Hunt added. "Taylor courageously exposed a grown man who has time + time again proven his obsession with holding her down, like his reputation precedes him. He doesn’t deserve a morsel of control over the archives of her past... Sad day for music, esp considering Taylor’s generous contributions to the industry. :(."

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt also chimed in, seemingly taking Swift's side by stating that he hopes "Tay puts Lovers on hold now and drops fire REP 2."

Bachelorette Hannah Brown also weighed in, saying "don’t mess with our Queen Taylor."

Bieber, whose image was used by Swift in her post, has apologized to the singer with his own post, while also admitting he wished she'd taken her grievance with Braun to the manager himself rather than online.

"Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you!" he wrote alongside an old photo of himself with Swift. "As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter."

"Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication," he added. "So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line."

Meanwhile, Grande, another of Braun's clients, has quietly deleted her post congratulating him on acquiring Big Machine Records.



See more on Swift down below.

