Todrick Hall is speaking out in defense of Taylor Swift.

The singer's BFF took to Twitter on Sunday to make his opinion of Scooter Braun clear, after Swift slammed the music manager in a scathing Tumblr post, accusing him of bullying her by purchasing her music catalog through the acquisition of her former record label, Big Machine. ET has reached out to Braun for comment.

Hall, who used to be managed by Braun, has been friends with Swift for years, and co-executive produced her most recent music video, "You Need to Calm Down." In his tweets on Sunday, he accused Braun of being homophobic and called him an "evil person."

"For those asking, I left Scooter Braun a long time ago...I am saddened by this news, but not shocked. He is an evil person who's only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego. I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan," Hall wrote. "I truly hope justice is served and that my friend’s music will fall into the hands of a better human."

While Braun has yet to speak out on Swift's claims, his wife, Yael, called the singer out on Instagram, accusing her of "attacking my husband." She noted that the GRAMMY winner had passed on owning her own masters, and alleged that she was notified of Big Machine's sale to Braun ahead of time. A source close to the deal claimed to ET that Big Machine CEO Borchetta sent Swift a message about the sale on Saturday. The source also said shareholders of the record company, reportedly including Swift's father, were informed of the sale on Tuesday.

Yael's post came soon after one by Justin Bieber, in which he apologized to Swift for his years-old Instagram post, but also accused her of "crossing a line" in making her beef with Braun public. Bieber's wife, Hailey, commented with "gentlemen."

Hall directed his next tweet at Yael and Hailey. "Also........Men sending women in (their wives) to carry out their patriarchal bullsh*t is the worst form of feminist and human betrayal of all time - looking at you Yael and Hailey," he wrote.

"I would normally not say anything because I’m sure scooter will threaten me like he has before to keep me quiet, but guess what Scooter, nothing you can do to me would be worst than the 6 years of my life I can’t get back from when & I was ignored as your artist,'" Hall concluded.

Allison Scarinzi, Braun's partner at SB Projects, clapped back at Todrick over his accusations.

"@todrick this is disgusting and defamatory statement. We dropped you after finding out you were stealing from your fans on your Christmas tour. Scooter has been nothing but supportive of all disenfranchised groups. He is against dishonesty. Not those living in their truth," she wrote.

In response, Hall tweeted: "Welp, I guess they let me go...also I’d like to say this was TWO YEARS after I did the Christmas tour and supposedly stole from my fans."

Later, Demi Lovato -- who'd already taken to her Instagram story to defend Braun, who is her manager -- responded to Hall's comments in which he claimed Braun was "homophobic."

"Hey boo, idk you or anything and this isn't hate, but making claims that someone is homophobic is really serious. Please don't spread information that isn't true because I can guarantee you Scooter isn't," Lovato wrote. "As a member of the LBGTQ+ community myself, he wouldn't have signed me if he was. No hate just trying to clear that up."

Hall quickly responded on Twitter, tweeting, "I love you and listen to your music religiously, but... you cannot compare your experience to mine, especially with someone I was with for six years and you've only just signed with."

"Just because you have a black friend doesn't mean you can't still be racist. And just because you're not picketing against gay marriage doesn't mean you're not homophobic. I said what I said and I believe what I believe," Hall continued in a series of additional tweets. "Being black and gay in this industry is hard as hell, and was even harder when I signed with that man and unless someone has walked in my shoes...I don't care to compare their experiences to mine. Period!"

Dozens of celebs have seemingly weighed in on the drama, including Halsey, Charlie Puth, Cara Delevingne, Olivia Munn and more. See more on Swift in the video below.

