Taylor Swift is giving credit where credit is due.

In a behind-the-scenes clip documenting her "You Need to Calm Down" music video, the 29-year-old pop star sweetly surprises her friend, Todrick Hall, with co-executive producer credit -- and his reaction couldn't be more adorable.

Hall, who will be returning to Broadway in Waitress, has collaborated with Swift before as a backup dancer in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video in 2017. This time around, he took on a much larger role, so the GRAMMY winner rewarded him with a title to match. She shared the news on set with a sweet card in what Hall compared to a "promposal."

"So, my friend Todrick is one of those people who is very generous with his effort and time, he would never ask for credit when he deserves it," Swift says in the video as she makes her way to Hall's tent. "He has put so much into this video, whether it was casting or ideas or fashion, and you know, just logistics. He's basically booked half of this video. So, I'm going to ask him to be co-executive producer of this video in this card."

Hall reads the card aloud. "Todrick, my dearest partner-in-crime, will you be my co-executive producer on this music video?" "Girl yes, honey shut up!" he yells in response. "Taylor, oh my god!"

"I said yes! 💍✉️," Hall captioned a photo of the moment on Instagram, adding the hashtag #taydrick.

The performer thanked Swift again in a lengthy note on Monday. "AGHGHGHGH I am crying and voguing at the same time! Never in a million years would I have dreamed I'd be able to call this global superstar my best friend. But she has taught me that you can be on top of the world and still be grounded, humble, thoughtful and kind," he wrote.

"Thank you @taylorswift for letting me be such a huge part of something so special and SO important! Thanks for listening to me talk or sometimes rant about social injustices and using your platform to change people's hearts and minds with your music," Hall continued. "Thanks for allowing me to bring all my besties to the party, this was the most fun I’ve had on any set, though trying to pull you away from the drag queens was almost impossible. I love you to the ends of the earth and back, and I can’t wait to keep strutting through life by your side you sweet sweet angel! ps I kept the shoes 👠."

"You Need to Calm Down" is all about blocking out the hate and embracing love, and the video even allowed Swift to squash the beef with Katy Perry. See more below.

