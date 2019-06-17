There’s nothing like a good cause to bring two pop icons together!

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift put their past differences aside to work together on Swift’s new “You Need to Calm Down” video, and ET has learned that it was the video’s strong pro-LGBTQ rights messaging which convinced Perry to appear in the clip.

“Katy agreed to do the music video because both she and Taylor are on the same page in regard to LGBTQ rights,” a source tells ET. “They have both been big activists and feel very passionately about the cause.”

“The video features RuPaul‘s Drag Race queens and many LGBTQ icons,” the source continues. “That is why Katy agreed to do the video and put their issues behind them because she felt it was for a good cause that she cares about.”

The star-studded video is set in a trailer park and plays on the LGBTQ-inclusive themes of the track.

It features appearances from Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adam Lambert, among others.

ET has learned that Swift, 29, personally reached out to all of the stars involved in the video, asking if they would be part of the project.

The source says it was filmed over a few days and that it was Perry’s idea to dress up as a burger -- just as she did at the recent 2019 Met Gala. Swift complements Perry’s burger by dressing up as fries in the clip.

“Taylor invited Katy to be in the video and the two of them collaborated,” the source says. “The idea to do the burger dress was actually Katy’s. When they began brainstorming, Taylor said she loved Katy’s outfit of a hamburger that she wore to the Met Gala. The two of them had so much fun. They both used to be close and this was a real bonding moment for them.”

While fans can’t get enough of the killer collaboration, nor could all those working on the video.

“Everyone loved seeing them both working together and truly enjoying it,” the source says.

See more on Swift and Perry’s history below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.



