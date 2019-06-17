Taylor Swift is delivering major fashion statements in her newest music video!

The 29-year-old pop star released a star-studded, pro-LGBTQ+ music video for her single, "You Need to Calm Down," from her upcoming album, Lover,on Monday. Swift called on her famous pals, including Ellen DeGeneres, RuPaul, Ciara, Ryan Reynolds, the Queer Eye cast and more to make an appearance in the feel-good video.

From beginning to end, the ME! singer dons five fabulous outfits from bright summer swimsuit ensembles to a French fries costume (next to Katy Perry in a hamburger). See every look from the colorful music video ahead, and shop the exact pieces worn in the video.

"You Need to Calm Down" opens with Swift waking up in a trailer in a peach-colored silk Agent Provocateur robe, orange lace Simone Perele bra, Sophia Webster two-tone heels, along with a "Calm Down" sleep mask and a light blue strap watch, featuring a cat illustration, which are available on her merchandise site.

Taylor Swift / YouTube

The blonde beauty chills in a pool as she rocks an embellished pink Norma Kamali high-waist bikini, faux fur Vivetta jacket, custom Anabela Chan heart earrings and blue Rad + Refined crystal-bedecked sunglasses.

Taylor Swift / YouTube

She then sports a rainbow wig, purple Western-style silk shirt, gold metallic shorts and unicorn boots from Irregular Choice.

Swift sunbathes with her pals as she blocks the haters in a sunny yellow high-waist bikini and matching transparent heart-shaped shades from her own merch collection.

Taylor Swift / YouTube

Taylor Swift

She ends the video with a bang (and shutting down the publicized feud) in a French fries costume and red Buffalo London x Opening Ceremony chunky sandals as she unites with Katy Perry, who rocks the same Moschino-designed hamburger ensemble she wore at this year's Met Gala.

SHOP THE LOOKS:

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Nordstrom

Agent Provocateur

Barneys New York

Nordstrom

Irregular Dreams

Taylor Swift

Opening Ceremony

Katy Perry Collections

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pride Month 2019: Coolest Clothing and Shoes to Celebrate

Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry: The Complete Timeline of Their Feud

Taylor Swift Drops Star-Studded 'You Need to Calm Down' Music Video

Related Gallery