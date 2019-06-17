Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are officially "beef-free."

Following the two pop stars' highly publicized feud in 2014, 34-year-old Perry and 29-year-old Swift have steadily made amends, the latest being Perry making an adorable cameo in Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down." In the star-studded music video, Perry -- dressed in her now infamous Moschino hamburger outfit she wore to this year's Met Gala after-parties -- unites with Swift, who's dressed as french fries. The two then hug it out.

On Monday, Perry shared photos from the music video on Instagram, declaring that her and Swift are friends once again.

"This meal is BEEF-free #MeatFreeMonday 🍔♥️🍟," she wrote.

Last Tuesday, Perry shared a plate of cookies on a plate reading "peace at last," and tagged Swift. ET learned that Swift made the cookies for Perry.

"Feels good 🧡 @taylorswift," Perry captioned the photo, as well as geotagged the location on her post as "Let's Be Friends."

Swift later responded with heart emojis.

For more on Perry and Taylor squashing their years-long feud, watch the video below:

