Taylor Swift is making a big statement with her new single.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old pop star dropped new details about her upcoming seventh album, Lover. The album, which will be released on Aug. 23, will feature 18 tracks including the previously released "ME!" and the new single, "You Need to Calm Down," which premiered on Friday at midnight.

"You Need to Calm Down" is a classic pop tune, with an upbeat melody and lyrics with some serious shade about social media haters and internet feuds. It's one lyric that caught the eyes of GLAAD though, an LGBTQ organization that Swift recently made a "very generous donation" to in honor of Pride Month.

"Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD? (You could be GLAAD) / Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages / Makin' that sign must've taken all night," Swift sings on the track. "You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace / And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate / 'Cause shade never made anybody less gay"

In a statement to ET, Anthony Ramos, GLAAD's Director of Celebrity and Talent Engagement, praised Swift's lyrics and support of the LGBTQ community.

“Taylor Swift is one of the world’s biggest pop stars. The fact that she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally," Ramos said. "'You Need to Calm Down' is the perfect Pride anthem, and we’re thrilled to see Taylor standing with the LGBTQ community to promote inclusivity, equality, and acceptance this Pride month."

Additionally, GLAAD -- which is also featured prominently in the song's lyric video -- took to social media to share their reaction to Swift's mention.

"did @taylorswift13 just --," they wrote alongside pics from the lyric video.

"omg she really did that," GLAAD hilariously confirmed in a second tweet.

omg she really did that pic.twitter.com/KeG7JTvdBL — GLAAD (@glaad) June 14, 2019

In honor of the song, GLAAD started a Facebook fundraiser, aiming to raise $1,300, a nod to Swift's lucky number 13.

Swift explained the inspiration behind her new single in a video on Thursday.

"I’ve observed a lot of different people in our society who put so much energy and effort into negativity and it made me feel like, ‘you need to just calm down,'" she said. "'You're stressing yourself out. This seems like it's more about you than that you're going off about.'"

“I’ve observed a lot of different people in our society who put so much energy and effort into negativity and it made me feel like, ‘you need to just calm down.’” Brand new @taylorswift13 is here. Check out #YouNeedToCalmDown: https://t.co/kskhSmhLrq#Loverpic.twitter.com/Nt4NboVR7q — Beats 1 (@Beats1) June 14, 2019 The video for "You Need to Calm Down" is set to drop on Monday, June 17, during Good Morning America and, Swift promised, "there's a lot going on there." As for the rest of Lover, Swift teased that it's "very romantic." "Not just simply thematic, like it's [not] all love songs," she explained. "... You can find some romance in loneliness or sadness, going through a conflict or dealing with things in your life."

