Taylor Swift is speaking out about a subject she is passionate about.

The 29-year-old singer kicked off Pride Month on Friday penning a powerful letter to Republican senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee to ask for his support in passing the Equality Act when the bill reaches the U.S. Senate.

"🌈HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!🌈 While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally," she began in her Instagram post. "In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations."

"The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate," she continued, before explaining that she wrote a letter to one of her senators "to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too."

In the letter, the "ME!" songstress praises the senator for co-sponsoring a resolution honoring the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to note. She then urged the politician to continue to support "basic human rights."

"For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel," she wrote, before explaining that Tennessee's anti-LGBTQ "slate of hate" would hurt the state financially.

She also rejected President Donald Trump's "stance that his administration, 'Supports equal treatment of all,' but that the Equality Act, 'in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.'"

"That statement implies that there is something morally wrong with being anything other than heterosexual and cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful message to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, nonbinary or transgender parents, sons or daughters," she added. Concluding her note, she urged the senator to "please think about the lives you could change for the better if you were to vote to support the Equality Act."

Additionally, Swift also began a Change.org petition to support the Equality Act. As of Saturday afternoon, the petition had over 61,0000 signatures and close to reaching its goal of 75,000.

On Friday, GLAAD also thanked Swift for showing her support and making a "generous donation" to the LGTBQ organization.

"Thank you @taylorswift for kicking off #PrideMonth by speaking out for the Equality Act and by making a generous donation to support our work to accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ people. We 💙 you," GLAAD captioned their post.

Swift's letter comes days after she confirmed during a radio interview that her political outspokenness will continue on her upcoming seventh studio album.

"I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made," she said, according to translations in multiple outlets. "I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do."

The GRAMMY winner's focus on political activism started with the midterm elections last year, when she shared a post supporting the Democratic candidates in Tennessee.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pride Month 2019: Coolest Clothing and Shoes to Celebrate

Taylor Swift Adds Katy Perry's New Song 'Never Really Over' to Her Apple Music Playlist

Taylor Swift Says There Will Be 'Political Undertones' in Her New Music

Related Gallery