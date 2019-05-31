Katy Perry's hot new single, "Never Really Over," is already getting a lot of love and attention!

Within minutes of its release on Friday, fans took to social media to rave over the song and its accompanying music video, calling it "pop perfection," "pure art" and the 34-year-old singer's "best song in years." Even celebs jumped on board, including Taylor Swift, who added the track to her "Playlist by ME!" on Apple Music.

Fans of both artists were quick to notice the playlist addition, and also pointed out that Perry "liked" Swift's most recent tweet, which was a pic of her new cat, Benjamin Button. Swifties and KatyCats have been swarming Twitter ever since to express their thoughts on these two making it clear their rumored feud is far behind them.

"Taylor Swift and Katy Perry supporting each other is literally the best thing that ever happened to me," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Legends supporting legends. I can die happy now."

THIS IS NOT A DRILL AHH Taylor Swift added #NeverReallyOver by @katyperry to her Apple Music playlist Y’ALL 🧡💜❤️💛#NeverReallyOverOutNowpic.twitter.com/SVLjIOPyNA — ahmadd (fan account) (@neverreaIlyover) May 31, 2019

Katy Perry has liked Taylor Swift's post of her cat Benjamin Button on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/uP8syFokAI — Taylor Swift News (@Swift_Alert) May 30, 2019

Perry seems to be all about spreading good vibes, peace and love with her new "Never Really Over" era. The track shared the same release date with a few other songs and EPs from female artists, like "Press" by Cardi B and "She Is Coming" by Miley Cyrus, and Perry took to Twitter to let it be known there's no competition, just love.

"Thanks for the love y’all and congrats to all the wonderful new music out by so many talented goddesses: @MileyCyrus @iamcardib @Camila_Cabello @rosaliavt @ToveLo @charli_xcx @BebeRexha," she gushed.

Back in March, ET spoke with Perry on the red carpet at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she revealed she'd be open to collaborating with Swift someday.

"I mean, I'm making music with Zedd, [so] I'm open," said Perry, who seemingly squashed the feud last May when she sent Swift a literal olive branch.

