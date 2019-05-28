It’s a great day for Katy Perry fans!

The singer appeared to announce a new single, “Never Really Over,” with a release date of May 31 in a surprise social media post on Tuesday.

The post featured bright orange artwork, with Perry, 34, sporting an orange dress and soaking up the sun amid messy hair and background greenery.

“5.31.19 Pre-save in bio. #NeverReallyOver 🧡,” she captioned the photo.

Fiance Orlando Bloom was just as excited as fans, leaving a cute comment reading, “🔥🔥🔥My mag G.”

Perry’s last album was 2017’s Witness, which featured songs like “Chained to the Rhythm,” and her last U.S. single release, “Save as Draft,” almost two years ago.

She has since been busy with her role as a judge on American Idol, however, the series wrapped earlier this month.

During the finale, Perry took the stage with Daddy Yankee to perform a remix of his song, “Con Calma.”

