'American Idol' Crowns New Champion -- Find Out Who Won!

After weeks of heated competition, themed musical nights, nerve-wracking live performances and emotional backstories, a new American Idol winner was crowned Sunday evening.

It all came down to Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg, who sang their hearts out in a star-studded season 17 finale in one final effort to win over the viewers.

However, after the people made their choices and all the votes were counted, this season's new American Idol is…

… 19-year-old vocal powerhouse Laine Hardy!

Hardy, who previously appeared last season, originally didn't want to audition again. Instead, he accompanied a friend to the Idol audition and was encouraged by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to give it another shot.

After getting the Golden Ticket to Hollywood, Hardy delivered a slew of charming and charismatic performances that ultimately paid off with his big win.

Congrats to the new American Idol season 17 champ!

