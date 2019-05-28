Taylor Swift plans to keep up her political involvement.

In an interview with German outlet RTL, Swift confirms that her political outspokenness will continue on her upcoming seventh studio album.

"I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made," she said, according to translations in multiple outlets. "I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do."

Swift's focus on political activism started with the midterm elections last year, when she shared a post supporting the Democratic candidates in Tennessee.

"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," she wrote at the time. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent."

After her first post saw a spike in voter registration, Swift shared additional messages encouraging early voting and discouraging "fear-based extremism."

Swift's most recent political comments come from the same interview, where she refused to answer a question about settling down and having kids as her 30th birthday nears.

"I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I'm not going to answer that question now," Swift said.

Watch the video below for more on Swift.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Shuts Down Interview Question About 'Settling Down and Having Kids'

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Were Totally Twinning During 'Graham Norton Show' Appearance -- Pics!

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie Make 'The Voice' Season 16 Finale All About 'ME!'

Related Gallery