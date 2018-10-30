Taylor Swift Condemns 'Fear-Based Extremism' in New Political Post

Taylor Swift is getting political, again.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her and her mom, Andrea, showing their support for Democrat Phil Bredesen, who is battling to become Tennessee's next U.S. senator.



She also took the opportunity to encourage others to vote and speak out against “fear-based extremism.”

“⬆️These two Tennessee women⬆️ voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy,” Swift, 28, captioned the photo. “We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.”

Swift famously avoided voicing her political opinions for years, but earlier this month she made headlines while vowing to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.

"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she shared, before explaining her support for human rights and why she would be voting in favor of Bredesen.

"I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love," she added, referring to Bredesen’s Republican opponent, Marsha Blackburn.

President Donald Trump swiftly responded to the singer’s declarations, announcing he was only 75% of the Swift fan he once was due to her social media post.

“I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her,” Trump said, reacting to Swift’s comments about Blackburn, according to Variety. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now.”

Swift continued to get vocal about politics on social media on Oct. 17, when she posted a photo of her toenails painted red, white and blue and encouraged people to participate in early voting.

One person who’s all for Swift sharing her beliefs and opinions is her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The 27-year-old British actor was quizzed about the “Bad Blood” singer’s political posts at the premiere of his movie, The Favourite, earlier this month.

"I think it's great. I think it's important," he told a reporter before exiting the interview.

Swift is currently on the Australian leg of her Reputation tour, before playing shows in New Zealand and Japan next month.

