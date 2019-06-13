Taylor Swift has finally given Swifties the answers to what they've all been waiting for!

After months of teasing mysterious clues regarding TS7, the singer revealed via Instagram Live on Thursday that her upcoming seventh studio album will be titled Lover. She also revealed that it's available for pre-order and pre-save now, ahead of its official release on Aug. 23.

"So, I have some stuff I wanted to talk to you about," Swift began her live video. "There's a lot that I've been so excited about for so long and I just wanted to wait for the right time to tell you things. I've been so, so, so honored by your dedication to discovering Easter eggs. The fact that you care about that still astonishes me."

The album will have 18 tracks, she added, saying, "That's more than I've had on an album before."

And for anyone that has trouble with dates, Swift explained an easy way to remember the Aug. 23 drop date, and it all comes down to her favorite number, 13. "An easy way to remember that date is that August is the eighth month of the year," she said. "[8] and then 2+3... [adds up to 13]."

But that's not all! Swift also confirmed that her next single, "You Need to Calm Down," will be released Friday at midnight ET (that's Thursday 9 p.m. PT for all you West Coasters!).

"The music video [for it] doesn't come out for another couple days, because I wanted you to hear the song first," Swift explained, revealing that it will premiere Monday, June 17 on Good Morning America. "There's a lot going on in the video."

Before signing off and thanking all her fans for their support, Swift shared a few additional details about the overall vibe of Lover.

"It's very romantic," she teased. "Not just simply thematic, like it's [not] all love songs... you can find some romance in loneliness or sadness, going through a conflict or dealing with things in your life."

Oh, and remember all those pretty fashion and accessory posts Swift was sharing via Instagram earlier this year? Looks like they weren't random after all.

"For the release of the Lover album, there's going to be the release of a collab with Stella McCartney," Swift confirmed. "She's been a friend and a woman that I respect so much. She brings whimsy, imagination and romance to her clothes."

"She's heard the new album, and the collab is inspired by the album," Swift added. "There will be more details closer to the launch of the album. I'm really honored that she would want to collaborate in this way."

The announcement comes a month after Swift dropped the album's first catchy single, "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. Since then, Swift has continued to drop hints left and right, including in various interviews with the press.

