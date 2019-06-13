Taylor Swift took to Instagram Live on Thursday to announce her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover, much to the delight of her legion of faithful fans.

Hundreds of thousands of followers watched the short stream -- in which Swift announced that Lover consists of 18 tracks, will feature four Target special editions and will be released on Aug. 23 -- including another famous face, Lindsay Lohan, who even weighed in on the singer's big announcement!

Screenshots from the stream show Lohan's verified account leaving several comments, including one with a heart-eyes emoji and one that read "my mom was in cats," seemingly referring to Swift's role in the upcoming feature adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. When Swift didn't address the comment, Lohan commented again, writing, "You should respond!" and "To your fans!"

Lindsay Lohan was the real star of Taylor’s livestream pic.twitter.com/P6FezZHQT4 — - s 💫 (@myrepugaytion) June 13, 2019

Maybe Lohan is looking for some inspiration or cross-promotion? Earlier this month, the "Rumors" singer shared several social media posts indicating that she was "hard at work" on new music. Ironically, a caption on one of Lohan's studio Instagram posts included the hashtag "#ME," which was the title of Swift's first single off of Lover.

In the meantime, Lohan will have to wait until midnight tonight to hear Swift's new single, "You Need to Calm Down," just like the rest of the Swifties.

