Taylor Swift Attends 'Cats' Wrap Party in Leopard Print Look

That's a wrap for Taylor Swift!

The 29-year-old singer just finished up production on the Cats movie and posed for a selfie with her co-star, Eric Underwood, at the wrap party. Swift is playing Bombalurina in the movie while Underwood takes on the role of Admetus.

"And that’s all folks with @taylorswift #catsmovie #thewrapparty #lotsoflove #shesincrediblethatsall," Underwood captioned the pic.

Keeping to the feline theme, Swift wore leopard print to the party, simple accessories, dark lipstick and her hair pulled back.

Swift first announced she would be in Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical back in January with a selfie. "Meow," she captioned the pic.

In addition to Swift, Cats also stars Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen and will be directed by Tom Hooper. Wilson recently spoke to ET about the movie and gushed over Swift's role.

Check it out:

