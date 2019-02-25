Taylor Swift is going for the gold!

While she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have yet to walk the red carpet together, the couple have been a little more open about their relationship this awards season, most recently attending the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, hosted by Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

The two were celebrating Alwyn’s Oscar-nominated film, The Favourite, being up for 10 awards.

Swift, 29, did not pose for pics at Sunday's event, but she did post a photo to Instagram of her eye-catching dress for the evening. In the image, the "Gorgeous" singer is sitting on a winding staircase while wearing a gold fringe mini-dress, matching strappy heels and a high ponytail.

Though his girlfriend did not stop for pics, Alwyn, 28, did pose at the after-party solo in his dapper Tom Ford tuxedo.

Inside the event, fans caught the couple showing a little PDA and posted videos of their interaction.

Prior to Sunday night, the two have been spotted together -- but never in a high-profile setting, instead opting to attend event after-parties away from the public eye. All signs were pointing to the Oscars as Swift and Alwyn's first official red carpet appearance, but they once again decided to just show up to an event following the ceremony.

On Saturday evening, the two were at “The Night Before” fundraiser, which raised $5 million for the Motion Picture and Television Fund, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Just prior to the awards show, Swift also shared a pic of sunny California.

A few weekends prior, Swift skipped the 61st GRAMMYs, where she was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, to film her role in the star-studded adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit Broadway musical, Cats. Later that evening, she and Alwyn were spotted looking “gorgeous” as ever at a BAFTAs after-party, where they walked hand-in-hand.

At the Golden Globes in January, the two arrived separately with Swift making a surprise appearance as a presenter. She and Alwyn were later spotted together at the Fox after-party.

At the Globes, Alwyn did open up about the possibility of working with Swift, saying nothing is "planned at the moment." The actor, who has appeared in plenty of awards season films, from Boy Erased to Mary Queen of Scots, also reflected on the past 12 months.

"It's been a good year. It's been nice and busy," he said. "You just try to be a part of things that people want to see, and that you enjoy being a part of, so the fact that that's happened with three or four movies is great."

