Lindsay Lohan appears to be back in the recording studio putting down fresh tracks.

The Mean Girls star seems to be carving out some time in her busy schedule to record some new music, in between starting clubs in Greece and starring in reality shows about said clubs.

The 32-year-old celeb took to Instagram on Friday to share a snapshot of herself in a dimly lit sound booth at a studio.

Lohan enigmatically captioned the pic with a simple headphones emoji.

On Saturday, she shared another snapshot, apparently from the same studio, that seemed to show her singing into a mic. She again captioned this pic solely with an emoji, but slightly more descriptive, including some music notes and a microphone.

She finally confirmed speculation on Twitter, responding to a report that she was currently recording new songs.

"Hard At Work," Lohan wrote, sharing the report.

While Lohan is best know for her acting performances -- or her controversial and headline grabbing personal life -- she also enjoyed a fairly successful foray into music with her first album, Speak, which was released in 2004 and certified platinum by the RIAA.

Her follow-up album, A Little More Personal (Raw), came out in 2005, and was her final album to date. Whatever project she's working on now would be Lohan's first new music since the 2008 single, "Bossy."

