Lindsay Lohan Pleads for Mom Dina to Ditch 'Weird Catfish' Boyfriend

Lindsay Lohan is pleading with her mom, Dina, to ditch her “weird catfish” boyfriend.

The comment followed Thursday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, during which musician, Tamar Braxton, called out fellow housemate Dina’s boyfriend as a catfish -- a term commonly used to describe people assuming fake identities online, particularly for romantic relationships.

"I can't wait to tell you about this guy. We've been talking for five years. Like, every day, a lot," Dina told another contestant, Kandi Burruss. "I feel like I know him."

Sharing that he’s in another state and that they had not met, Dina then declared, “It's crazy, but I'm going to marry him.”



"Girl, you straight up catfished. Five years and no FaceTime?" Burruss responded.



Dina argued that the mystery man doesn’t use video calling, to which Braxton jumped to share how even her 71-year-mother uses it.

Braxton later belted out “Catfiiiiiish,” after Dina explained that her lover couldn’t fly out to visit her because he was taking care of his mom.

On Monday, Lindsay acknowledged the situation by commenting on a post promoting the finale week of Celebrity Big Brother on the CBS show's official Instagram account.

“@dinalohan so proud of you mommy! But no more weird #catfish. Please,” Lindsay wrote.

Instagram users then piped in with their two cents, with one responding, “Yess you have to do something about that!! Go Dina!”

Another suggested Catfish host Nev Schulman could help.

However, Schulman is already up for taking on the case!

After hearing about the situation, he took to social media to share his thoughts.

"YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this!" he tweeted on Friday.

YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this! https://t.co/USrGmMf4qO — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) February 8, 2019

