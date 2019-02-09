Catfish host Nev Schulman is ready to get to the bottom of Dina Lohan's mysterious relationship.

Lindsay Lohan's mom made headlines on Thursday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother, when she revealed to fellow houseguests Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton and Natalie Eva Marie that's she's been in a relationship with a man for five years -- despite never meeting him or even FaceTiming him.

Lohan couldn't have been more confident that her romance with the unnamed man was the real thing, insisting that she plans to marry him, regardless of her CBB co-stars' worries she was being catfished.

That was enough to alert Schulman, who happily offered to sort it all out for Lohan. "YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this!" he tweeted on Friday.

YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this! https://t.co/USrGmMf4qO — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) February 8, 2019

Fans quickly expressed their gratitude in the comments, begging Schulman to bring Braxton along on the adventure. The Braxton Family Values star tried her best to get through to Lohan in the CBB house.

"Lies! It's 2019," she replied when Lohan told her her boyfriend "doesn't use" FaceTime. "My mother 71 and she uses it. That is a lie... Don't you believe it."

"Catfiiiish!" Braxton later belted out when Lohan said he could come see her because he's taking care of his mom. The "Love and War" singer also warned Lohan that if she goes to see him she better "take one of your homegirls to fly with you." "I'll come with you, but he don't wanna meet me," she joked.

Lohan, however, was not having it, declaring, "It's real. Some guys just don't use iPhones."

See more on Lohan in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Celebrity Big Brother': Tamar Braxton Calls 'Catfish' on Dina Lohan's Mysterious Relationship

Dina Lohan Says Lindsay Lohan Acts Like Her Momager Now for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Lindsay Lohan Unknowingly Helps Keep Mom Dina Off 'Celebrity Big Brother' Block

Related Gallery