As Dina Lohan prepares to take part in the new season of Celebrity Big Brother, the 56-year-old momager is getting some expert help from her oldest daughter, Lindsay Lohan.

"She packed my suitcase for me. She gave me a list of things,” Dina tells ET’s Keltie Knight of LiLo, adding that she’s taken over the momager role for Dina. "She did! She got all this makeup for the house or to share with everyone there so yeah. You know, she way overpacked. I’m not allowed to bring it all, but it’s better to have more than less, I guess.”

Dina consulted all four of her kids before taking on the reality TV competition series, telling ET, "I watched it first, asked my children, and then I said, ‘This is kind of cool ‘cause I’m kind of empty nesting.'”

So what will Dina’s personality be like on the show and will there be drama?

"I’m not a fighter. I’m kind of a lover, but I’m definitely gonna be a little quiet in the beginning ‘cause I wanna see who people are and what they’re about,” she says.

And she’s ruling out the idea of a showmance entirely.

"I’m sort of seeing someone. That’s hard ‘cause I talk to him everyday so that’s pretty hard,” she says. “No [I won’t be hooking up]! That’s what the kids do."

As for future reality TV projects, the former dancer has her eyes set on Dancing With the Stars.

"I’d love to do Dancing With the Stars,” she says. "My mother, we watch that show all the time. I get nervous for the performers though. I taught dance too, so I get a little nervous for them. My mother’s like, ‘They get hurt on that show. You’re gonna get hurt.’"

Dina also gave an update on Lindsay, who is currently promoting her show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. She says the 32-year-old actress would be open to a Mean Girls 2.

"I want there to be another one, but we have to wait ’til Tina [Fey] gets through with the Broadway show,” she says of the Mean Girls musical on Broadway. "It’d be so cool ‘cause all the girls are very into it.”

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

