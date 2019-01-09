Lindsay Lohan has nothing but positive things to say about her famous exes.

While promoting her new MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress turned businesswoman opened up about her past relationships.

Lohan told host Howard Stern that Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated in 2004, was her first high-profile beau.

"I bet that guy, I bet it's hard to have a serious relationship. He's so f**king good looking," said Stern, to which Lohan replied, "No, he's a good guy."

She has similar feelings about Samantha Ronson, the British DJ she famously struck up a romance with just a few years later.

"We're friends more than anything," she revealed, adding that she discusses their time together on her new reality series. "We were always more like best friends."

Stern then asked Lohan if people passed judgment on her at the time. "Oh my god," Lohan said. "I was the first one that came out about it. Really. For my age."

ET caught up with Lohan earlier this week at Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York City, where she revealed whether she's looking for a relationship in 2019.

"I'm too busy," she said. "I just haven't had time to think about it. [And] I haven't met anyone I like."

However, if the right person comes into her life, she's open to the idea, as long as they meet her standards. Lohan explained that she's looking for "someone who hates the spotlight," someone that doesn't even have Instagram.

"[And] a smart businessman," she added. "But I haven't met anyone that's hit those [marks]."

