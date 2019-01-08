Lindsay Lohan On What She is Looking For in a Relationship (Exclusive)

Lindsay Lohan has a lot going on in her career -- from creating her new reality TV series to opening international nightclubs -- and has decided to put her love life on the back burner for now.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 32-year-old actress about her new reality show,Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, at Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York City on Monday, and the Mean Girls star opened up about why she hasn't been interested in pursuing any romantic interests in recent months.

"I'm too busy," Lohan explained. "I just haven't had time to think about it. [And] I haven't met anyone I like."

That being said, the multi-talented entrepreneur isn't averse to the possibility of dating in the future, and revealed that she has some pretty specific things she's looking for in a romantic partner.

"Someone who hates the spotlight," said Lohan, who has been something of a target for tabloid speculation throughout her adult life. "No, seriously, someone who doesn't have Instagram."

"[And] a smart businessman," she added. "But I haven't met anyone that's hit those [marks]."

While many busy professionals looking for love have turned to dating apps to find emotional connections, Lohan says she doesn't think that's a route she'd be interested in taking.

"It's great for people that it works for and that love it but, no, it's not for me, personally," Lohan shared.

Ultimately, the actress says she is one day looking to settle down, sharing, "of course I want to have a family and kids," but now is not that time.

Instead, she's dedicated to promoting and cultivating Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which premieres Tuesday on MTV. The reality series follows the star as she expands her business ventures in the Greek island of Mykonos as she runs her luxury club.

Lohan says the series will feature plenty of drama, especially with it being the cast's first time in the idyllic vacation local.

"It's their first time in Mykonos coming from America, and so that in itself is enough, and they're on camera now and so everyone's different and I see that and I recognize that," Lohan shared.

Reflecting on herself as a businesswoman, the star described her approach in just a few words: "Focused, caring… [and] tough." However, she's also clearly very emotional regarding her accomplishments, as evident when she talked about her mother, Dina, being proud of her when she first saw the sign for her club.

"It was just like, wow -- I did this, I'm doing this, and it's mine," she notes. "It was great, I mean, it was incredible and I am... of course I'm vulnerable. I have a kind heart and I'm sensitive so I wanted to... I want things to be perfect and it was just a really great feeling. It felt really happy and just grateful."

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

