Lindsay Lohan is ready for fans to see a whole new side of her!

ET caught up with the 32-year-old actress at Serendipity 3 in New York City this week, ahead of the premiere of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, her all-new reality series that premieres Tuesday on MTV.

During our interview, Lohan opened up about what it's like to be working on the other side of nightlife through her new business ventures. She's now the proud owner of multiple international beach clubs, despite her highly publicized partying past and controversial life in the Hollywood spotlight.

"That was so in my past," Lohan told ET's Nischelle Turner, of constantly making headlines in the early 2000s for her nights out with friends. "Most of my friends [now], actually, who own nightclubs and stuff aren't drinkers or anything."

"Because I'm running the show, I have to be on it and I have to keep myself busy," she continued. "It's more fun to watch other people have their own fun with what they're doing. There's no judgment in it though. It has nothing to do with my past."

Now, Lohan is focused on being the boss of both her beach club and the show, and described what type of leader she is in three words: "Focused, caring and tough." That being said, she's leaving all the hard-partying up to her Mykonos beach club staff, who will be heavily featured on the show.

The red-headed beauty teased that there will be "a lot" of drama between her hand-picked team of VIP hosts as they navigate their way through Greece for the first time. "I mean, [the hosts] it's their first time in Mykonos coming from America," she explained. "That in itself is enough, and they're on camera now, and so everyone's different and I see that and I recognize that."

"But for me, the camera's flipped," she continued. "So I'm kind of depicting how much drama [there will be], how little [or] how less."

Later in our interview, Lohan also addressed the series' early comparisons to Vanderpump Rules, which follows reality star Lisa Vanderpump and her staff at SUR restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

"She's inspiring, Lisa. She's a strong woman, boss lady and I really admire that about her," Lohan raved. "She's a friend of mine. So, we're kind of the young, baby version... the junior version, in a way."

But Lohan doesn't seem to see Vanderpump Rules as the competition. In fact, she told ET she will most likely go to Vanderpump for some advice.

"I'll be asking her a lot more now," Lohan said. "This is the first time that I'm trying to figure out what to do with the VIP hosts, so that was kind of difficult and confusing. Now I know they have to be assigned specific things and different tasks, but we're just figuring it out. It's the first year that the Beach House is open, so it's a lot at once ... in a good way."

Lohan revealed that in addition to her loyal staff, the series will also feature one of her four siblings.

"My brother," she confirmed. "[My family] came before we started shooting the show, but my brother, Michael, yes he's on it and his wife [Nina Ginsberg] and some of my good friends."

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. In the meantime, watch the video below for more on the reality series and tune into Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday for our full interview with Lohan!

