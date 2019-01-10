Lindsay Lohan Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Clap Back About Her Accents

Lindsay Lohan isn’t about continuing feuds!

Almost exactly a year after Kim Kardashianissued an intense clap back to one of Lohan’s Instagram comments, the redheaded club owner has seemingly moved on.

It all started last January when the mother of three posted a controversial shot of herself with braided hair, which she referred to as “Bo Derek braids,” but which prompted many commenters to accuse her of cultural appropriation.

At the time, LiLo commented, “I am confused.”

Not one to let negative comments stand, Kardashian replied at the time, “You know what’s confusing… your sudden foreign accent.”

When asked about the comment during Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live, Lohan had nothing but love for the reality star.

"I love Kim, so I just was confused about the braids because she’d just had a baby,” she explained. "I don’t know. We’re friends, yeah, with all the family.”

She maintained her love for the Kardashian/Jenner crew when one caller asked about Kris Jenner’s Mean Girls-inspired appearance in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video.

"I love Kris Jenner so anything she does is great for me!” Lohan said.

The former child recently explained her ever-changing accents to ET’s Nischelle Turner in an exclusive interview, saying, “I think it’s because actresses even, I think when I’m around certain dialects it changes each time — Panos even — and you just pick things up along the way.”

Lohan’s show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, premiered on Tuesday on MTV.

