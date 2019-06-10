Lindsay Lohan is taking a page out of Mariah Carey's book.

During her Monday radio appearance on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O show, the former child star was asked about her feud with Paris Hilton -- and she jokingly pretended not to know who she is.

"Who's that?" Lohan said, and then repeated.

The Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club star eventually provided a status update on her relationship with the heiress. Hilton, who recently spoke out about Lohan not being "invited" to her famous club outings with Britney Spears in the mid 2000s, called Lohan "lame and embarrassing" in a March interview with Andy Cohen. Lohan, however, isn't too bothered.

"Nothing really makes me angry," the Mean Girls star said. "I have no problems with anyone in my life and I'm grateful for that. I’m a very loving person."



"I mean, if it’s going to be good press for someone else, even in a negative way, then I’ll pray for them," she added.

Lohan said that her attitude towards drama has shifted since her partying days. "I think when you're younger, it hits you a little differently, but as time goes on, you age and you kind of roll with the punches," she expressed. "You realize... don't sweat the small stuff."

The actress insisted her partying days were behind her in a January interview with ET.

"That was so in my past," Lohan said of making tabloid headlines with nights out in Hollywood. "Most of my friends [now], actually, who own nightclubs and stuff, aren't drinkers or anything."

"Because I'm running [Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club], I have to be on it and I have to keep myself busy," she continued. "It's more fun to watch other people have their own fun with what they're doing. There's no judgment in it though. It has nothing to do with my past."

