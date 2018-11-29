Mariah Carey claims she didn’t mean anything by her quote about Jennifer Lopez that has since become a meme.

It all started in the early 2000s when Carey was asked by a member of the paparazzi about the triple threat star. She replied pointblank, “I don’t know her.” The shade happened at a time when there was a rumored rift going on between the “Hero” singer and the “I’m Real” artist.

In a new interview with Pitchfork, Carey insists that the comment wasn’t meant as a diss.

"I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all. I really was,” she notes.

As for the response to her now iconic quote, Carey adds, "I try to stay away from it because you can’t drown in that. I don’t know how people read comments all the time and then survive."

The 48-year-old chart topper has no problem embracing her diva image, noting, "I mean, look, it’s part of me. If you’re gonna get dressed up and do a show, why not just have fun and go there?"

Though she claims to have tried to show a more down to earth side to her personality, Carey adds that she ultimately gave into the diva lifestyle.

"We love a little zhuzh. I tried so hard for so long for people to know that I’m a real person and not this diva thing that they tried to create about me, or this unapproachable person from years gone by,” she explains. "But at the end of the day, nobody cares. They really don’t. They’re gonna have their perception of you."

Carey seems to be singing a different tune these days when it comes to Lopez. Back in 2016, the mother of two was again asked about the 49-year-old entertainer while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and how her fellow diva claimed they had in fact met.

"Apparently, I'm forgetful because I don't remember the fact that it was just like, 'Hi, I'm so and so.' And then move on," Carey argued. "If I have never had a conversation with you and someone asked me about you, I'd be like, 'I don't know him, but he seems cool.'"

"Does she seem cool?" Cohen asked.

"I don't know her, what am I supposed to say?" Carey replied, without mentioning Lopez's name during the conversation.

