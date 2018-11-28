Mariah Carey's kids are already getting into the holiday spirit -- by learning background vocals to their mom's most famous Christmas song!

The 48-year-old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video of herself singing "All I Want for Christmas Is You" with her kids, Moroccan and Monroe. As Carey shared, she's teaching her twins to perfectly compliment her vocals, and they seem to have picked it up pretty quick.

"Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' we're gonna take this one step at a time -- we're very excited about it! It's our first video doing this! It's festive, Cmon!! 🎄🎶🎄🎶💖," she captioned the clip.

This isn't Moroccan and Monroe's first performance. The twins joined their mom on stage at the Hollywood Bowl stop of her All the Hits tour last year.

"Roc and Roe love being on the stage," Carey told ET after the show. "The other day I was teaching miss Monroe 'You Will Always Be A Part Of Me,' and just singing like that to her."

Moroccan, meanwhile, is a little more creative when it comes lyrics. See what dad Nick Cannon told ET about his son's own musical ambitions in the video below.

