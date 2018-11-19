As it turns out, Mariah Carey has the same kind of hilarious, embarrassing parenting stories as the rest of us. The only difference is, when her kids get sick on a family friend, that friend is the first lady of the United States.

The "Always Be My Baby" singer sat down across from Andy Cohen on Monday's Watch What Happens Live, where she revealed a few personal stories. But the one that stood out was her anecdote from when her 7-year-old twins -- whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon -- were little and they met President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

While playing a game of "All I Want For Christmas Is Who?" -- in which Carey was presented photos of herself standing next to a celebrity with their face obscured, and she had to guess who she was posing with -- the singer was shown a photo snapped at the at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in 2013.

The photo triggered a memory for Carey, who laughingly revealed just how embarrassing that event turned out to be when her then-2-year-old son, Moroccan, ruined Michelle's outfit.

"Rocky spit up on Michelle Obama's dress, and it was one of the most humiliating things that ever happened to me," Carey recalled. "She was like, 'Thanks to you, I'll never be able to wear this dress again, Rocky. So thank you."

In the photo, the singer is holding her daughter, Monroe, and standing next to Barack, while Michelle is somewhere hidden in the background, likely trying to avoid being seen while covered in baby throw-up.

Later, Carey recalled another embarrassing moment from the Golden Globes back in January, and this time her kids weren't the ones to blame.

According to the singer, who tweeted about the incident at the time, she went to the restroom during the show and when she came back, she sat in the wrong seat. She soon realized that she'd inadvertently stolen Meryl Streep's seat, and she felt terrible about it.

"That was so mortifying," Carey admitted to Cohen.

"She had spoken to me when I did Precious, and she was so sweet, and I was like, 'I can't believe that Meryl Streep was talking about my performance!' Carey recalled, fanning over the three-time Oscar winner. "So, when I sat in her seat, I was like, 'I didn't do that. Please say I didn't do that!'"

"But she was like, 'You can sit in it anytime!'" Carey continued. "She was very festive. She was cool about it."

It's nice to know there's no feud between the greatest actress of our generation and the world's biggest pop diva.

For more on the celebrated music icon's latest album, Caution, check out the video below.

