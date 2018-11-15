Justice for Glitter!

Although Mariah Carey's 2001 movie Glitter was panned by critics and was a box office dud, she definitely now has something to be proud of. The singer's dedicated fans have pushed the film's soundtrack to the top spot on the U.S. iTunes Album Chart, 17 years after the film's release.

Carey commented on the incredible feat on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a throwback picture from the cult classic. The singer's 15th album, Caution, is also dropping on Friday.

"I have to dedicate today's #tbt to Glitter, which is currently #1 on the iTunes albums chart, 17 years after its release and on the eve of my new album release!" she wrote. "My fans are THE BEST. #JusticeForGlitter!! LET'S GO #CAUTION."

The critical and commercial failure of Glitter came at a hard time for Carey. While promoting the film, Carey's fans became concerned after the singer made a few erratic public appearances, including a now infamous Total Request Live stop in which she pushed out an ice cream cart and took off her T-shirt. She later checked herself into the hospital and canceled all public appearances, her spokeswoman telling the Associated Press at the time that she "suffered an emotional and physical breakdown" due to lack of sleep and was under psychiatric care.

In April, Carey revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder that year.

"For a long time I thought I had a severe sleep disorder,” she told People. “But it wasn’t normal insomnia and I wasn’t lying awake counting sheep. I was working and working and working … I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down. It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually I would just hit a wall. I guess my depressive episodes were characterized by having very low energy. I would feel so lonely and sad -- even guilty that I wasn’t doing what I needed to be doing for my career."

"I’m just in a really good place right now, where I’m comfortable discussing my struggles with bipolar II disorder," she continued about why she chose to open up about her diagnosis years later. "I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me."

These days, 48-year-old Carey is looking better than ever and is still making chart-topping hits. Last month, the legendary diva shared her music video for "With You" exclusively with ET.

