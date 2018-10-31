Is the doctor in?

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka make for one sexy hospital crew. The "We Belong Together" songstress took it to the next level with her Halloween costume, wearing a sultry nurse outfit, complete with a white corset, bubblegum pink wig, hat and red stethoscope. The 35-year-old choreographer matched his lady love, dressing as a shirtless doctor with a white coat, head mirror and black stethoscope.

"Keeping it festive in Tokyo! #HappyHalloween 🎃⚠," Carey, 48, who played a show at Nippon Budokan for her Mariah Carey Live in Concert Japan Tour, wrote alongside the naughty pic on Instagram on Wednesday.

Caret had been celebrating Halloween all week, carving pumpkins with her 7-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

"Carving pumpkins 🎃🎃 #Caution 🎃🎃 countdown to Halloween!" Mimi wrote alongside a fun Instagram slideshow earlier this week.

The "Butterfly" singer isn't the only celeb getting into the holiday spirit. A slew of stars have already gone all out when it comes to Oct. 31st festivities.

See what Beyonce, the Kardashians and more have already dressed up as in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Shares Daughter True's Multiple Costumes Celebrating Her First Halloween

Kylie Jenner Dresses as Barbie for Halloween After Her Doll-Themed 21st Birthday Party

Halloween 2018: Beyonce and More Stars Dress as Other Celebs!

Related Gallery