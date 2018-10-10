Mariah Carey's new music video is here, and it's just as fabulous as you'd imagine.

ET is exclusively debuting Carey's music video for "With You," in which she flawlessly struts around, crooning to the camera in a number of sassy, curve-hugging looks.

Carey looks incredible, and she knows it, as she poses on a dramatic balcony, drives a vintage car around Los Angeles, and fantastically walks down Hollywood Boulevard in a fur coat and sunglasses. Most importantly, however, she sips some hot tea!

The black-and-white video was directed by Sarah McColgan, and shot in Los Angeles on Sept. 16 and 17 around Hollywood Boulevard and at the famous Fuchs Mansion in Pacific Palisades, ET has learned. Carey really did drive that car, and drew quite a group of fans on Hollywood Boulevard, causing police to come in for crowd control. Her own security was also on hand, and made it into the video.

Watch below:

Carey performed the world television debut of "With You" at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The song dropped on Oct. 5, weeks after the pop diva announced that she'd be releasing her 15th album later this year.

"With You" marks the album's first official single, though the singer dropped another track, "GTFO," on Sept. 15. "I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn't so serious," Carey said in a statement, explaining why she released "GTFO" before "With You."

"I've had so much fun making this album," she added, "and I wanted the first moment to reflect that lighthearted spirit."

See more on Carey in the video below.

