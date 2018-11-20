No shade here, dah-ling!

Mariah Carey appeared on Monday’s Watch What Happens LiveWith Andy Cohen, where she couldn’t help but gush about some of her fellow stars and divas.

Though there were several attempts to get the chart topper to dish some dirt, Mimi kept it classy, avoiding probing questions about Wendy Williams, who has very publicly dissed Carey in the past.

“First of all, we love everybody,” Carey coyly replied when asked about the daytime talk show host.

Here were some of her other thoughts on her fellow celebs:

On collaborating with Whitney Houston: “We did a whole promotional tour for the Prince of Egypt and just had some great times… I have great memories."

On working with Skrillex: "I love him so much, such a good guy.”

On Adele saying Mariah “deserves to be in the Bible”: “Wow, that’s great. That’s a huge compliment."

On potentially collaborating with Cardi B: "I would love for that to happen. The song you guys were just playing, 'A No No,' which was originally Lil' Kim’s song -- we love Kim -- I was hoping that the three of us could do a collaboration."

On taking Meryl Streep’s seat at the Golden Globes: "That was so mortifying. She had spoken to me when I did Precious. She was so sweet. I was like, 'I can’t believe Meryl Streep was talking about my performance in a film…' When I sat in her seat, I was like, ‘I didn’t do that. Please say I didn’t do that.’ But she was like, ‘You can sit in it anytime!’ She was very festive. She was cool about it."

On hanging out with Britney Spears: "It was great, we love her… We’ve been around her a couple times, from the beginning when I first met her, she was always a sweetheart."

On working with Aretha Franklin on Divas Live: "I was very intimidated and didn't want to perform with her... I felt it was a thing where [everybody else] wanted to say they took her on, and I was like, 'I'll be with the background singers. That's the Queen of Soul.' ...Aretha was so just real... It was great and it was one of those moments where she just went so far beyond what I could have imagined she would be like. May she rest in peace. She gave us such a gift."

