Paris Hilton couldn't help but recreate her now-famous 2006 car moment with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan during one of her most recent outings. The 38-year-old reality star and hotel heiress took to her social media on Thursday to share a photo of herself in a car with Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry and comedian Jason Scott Thompson dressed up as Queen Elizabeth II, and filling in for the other two missing celebs.

"Oops... We Did It Again," Hilton captioned the hilarious GIF-styled post. In the two snaps, the former Simple Life star is all smiles as the faux Spears admiringly looks at her and the fake Queen looks annoyed.

Oops... We Did It Again. pic.twitter.com/oReGBXX5VE — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) March 1, 2019

In 2017, Hilton was asked about the moment where cameras captured her, Spears and Lohan getting into a car after a night out on the town. Hilton, however, claimed that Lohan crashed her and Spears' girls' night out and was never invited.

"It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited," she told MTV News Australia, adding, "She wasn't on the list."

Hilton, meanwhile, appears to be in good spirits and living her best life since calling off her engagement with Chris Zylka in November.

Earlier this month, she strutted her stuff during The Blonds New York Fashion Week show, wearing a sparkly silver bodysuit with a thick silver statement necklace.

