Taylor Swift Drops Star-Studded 'You Need to Calm Down' Music Video

Taylor Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down" is here, and just like she promised, it's star-studded.

Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon, Hannah Hart and Queer Eye's Fab Five (Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness) are just some of the famous faces who appear in the video, which dropped early Monday morning.

The "You Need to Calm Down" video comes days after Swifties went crazy for the song, which was released on Thursday night and spoke out against social media haters. Swift teased the video while speaking to her fans on Instagram Live that afternoon.

"I wanted you to hear the song first. There's a lot going on in the video," she hinted.

The single will be included on the singer's upcoming album, Lover. The 18-track record, which Swift has described as "romantic," will release on Aug. 23.

"There's a lot that I've been so excited about for so long and I just wanted to wait for the right time to tell you things," the singer told her fans on Instagram Live. "I've been so, so, so honored by your dedication to discovering Easter eggs. The fact that you care about that still astonishes me."

The #YNTCDmusicvideo is out! First, I want to say that my co-stars in this video are AMAZING. Please celebrate by supporting their work, following them, and going to see them perform. I’m SO grateful and SO EXCITED I ACTUALLY DO NEED TO CALM DOWN.🍹 https://t.co/787ksrnpBYpic.twitter.com/Oj7GtQ7fxa — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 17, 2019

