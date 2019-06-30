Justin Bieber has entered the ring.

The "Sorry" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to speak out in defense of his manager, Scooter Braun, after Taylor Swift slammed him in an accusatory Tumblr post.

Swift claimed Braun was bullying her by purchasing her music catalog through the acquisition of her former record label, Big Machine. She also called out Bieber for being a part of Braun's alleged bullying throughout the years, pointing to the 25-year-old singer's previous Instagram post, which showed a video chat with him, Braun and Kanye West, with the caption, "Taylor Swift what up." ET has reached out to Braun for comment.

"Hey Taylor. First of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive," Bieber wrote on Sunday. "I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said 'taylor swift what up' he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that."

"Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog?" he asked. "Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter."

Bieber continued, telling Swift that "both Scooter and I love you." "I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you," he added. "I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line."

Bieber wasn't the only celeb Swift name-dropped in her Tumblr post on Sunday. The 29-year-old singer also called out West and Kim Kardashian for allegedly playing a part in Braun's alleged bullying.

"Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it," she wrote, pointing to Bieber's Instagram post. "Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked."

Swift claimed that through his purchase of Big Machine, Braun "has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy." "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it," she claimed.

See more on Swift in the video below.

