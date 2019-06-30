Following Taylor Swift’s emotional post alleging manager Scooter Braun is "bullying" her by buying up her masters along with Big Machine Records, Braun’s wife, Yael Cohen Braun, has some choice words for the pop star.



"I have never been one for a public airing of laundry, but when you attack my husband…here we go," Cohen Braun began in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Let’s start with @taylorswift, whoa. Then let’s get the facts straight. You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re 'grossed out' by believed in you more than you believe in yourself."



"Your dad is a shareholder and was notified, and [Big Machine Records CEO, Scott] Borchetta personally told you before this came out. So no, you didn’t find out with the world," she continued. "And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in…"



But this was simply the beginning of Cohen Braun’s many jabs at the 29-year-old songstress. Next, she defended Kanye West and Kim Kardashian regarding that infamous recorded phone conversation between West and Swift concerning his track “Famous.”



"Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying," she added. "He’s a manager, not God. He cannot control the action of other humans, even ones he manages. Don’t blame him because Kim caught you in a lie, it’s embarrassing I know – but adults own up to their mistakes. We learn and grow from them, we don’t divert blame and blur lines of reality to suit our needs."



Cohen Braun continued: "What you haven’t seen is what happens behind closed doors, when he was supported and stood up for you. When he has challenged his clients to be kind or be quiet. When he has reached an olive branch out to you on numerous occasions."



"Scott (Scooter) was so excited to work and build with you. How embarrassing this temper tantrum is because you didn’t get your own way," she concluded. "He believes in and supports you, I sincerely hope you can learn to love and believe in yourself the way my husband does. Lastly, if you think he can control his clients, please control your fans. Leave our personal life and kids out of this. You don’t understand yet what lines that crosses, but one day you will. And I hope you have the dignity, class and kindness to leave your fans out of this and have an open discussion. Tumblr can’t fix this, a phone call can."

ET has reached out to both Swift and Braun’s reps. A source close to the sale of Big Machine Label Group tells ET that shareholders of the record company were informed of the sale on Tuesday.

The source also claims Borchetta, the label's founder, allegedly sent Swift a message about the sale on Saturday. It is unclear how the message was sent.



In her post, Swift alleges Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Records is a power play designed to hurt her career.



"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums," Swift wrote.



"Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it," she added, pointing fans to the included photo, a screenshot of Bieber's video chat with Braun and West, with the caption, "Taylor Swift what up." "Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."



Since, celebrities have come to both Swift and Braun’s defense. While celebs like Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Adele has supposedly unfollowed Braun. However, Justin Bieber, the manager’s first big client, shared a post directed at Swift.



"Hey Taylor. First of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive," Bieber wrote on Sunday. "I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said 'taylor swift what up' he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that."



Bieber continued, telling Swift that "both Scooter and I love you." "I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you," he added. "I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line."

