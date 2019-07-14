Kelly Clarkson has some friendly advice for Taylor Swift amid her ongoing public fued with Scooter Braun and her old record label, Big Machine.

After Braun purchased the record company late last month, becoming the new owner of Swift's master recordings from her first six albums, the singer took to Tumblr to express her disappointment and anger at the deal.

According to Swift, Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta had not given her a fair opportunity to buy her masters when she left the label to move to Republic records, under the Universal Music Group banner. She further alleged that Braun has been "bullying" her for years, and said his Big Machine deal was a further act of bullying.

Clarkson -- who's been very open about dealing with her own fair share of bullying in the music industry during her career -- took to Twitter on Saturday to suggest a way Swift could reclaim her ownership of her music in a unique way.

"@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions," she tweeted. "I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

Braun himself has yet to publicly comment on the ongoing drama. However, a source told ET earlier this month that the music manager reached out to Swift through mutual friends to discuss the Big Machine Records business deal with her. Braun, the source says, wanted to clear the air privately, but he had not heard back from Swift to talk it out at that time.

On Wednesday, less than two weeks after the dispute between Swift, Braun and Big Machine went public -- with Borchetta and Swift's lawyers releasing statements arguing both sides of the feud -- Big Machine released new limited-edition vinyl pressings of some of Swift's early singles.

Later the same day, Swift performed live at the Amazon Prime Day concert, where she sang "Shake It Off." Many thought the way she emphasized specific, choice lyrics in the song was her way of throwing shade at Braun and her old label. Check out the video below to hear more.

