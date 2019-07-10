Big Machine Records is releasing vinyl editions of five songs featured on Taylor Swift's debut album.

On Wednesday, the record label sent an email to fans sharing that "Teardrops on My Guitar," Swift's sophomore single, would be released as a vinyl record for a limited time. ET has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

"Act fast! We just released a Limited Edition 7" Vinyl of 'Teardrops On My Guitar' with Acoustic B-Side Recording!” the email said, per Billboard. Big Machine also made the announcement on Instagram, though comments were disabled. The vinyl is available for $10 on Big Machine's website. The purchase will also include an acoustic performance from 2007, which was not previously available on vinyl.

Swift's first-ever single, "Tim McGraw," will also be released on vinyl on Aug. 16, and quickly sold out after becoming available on June 20. News of Big Machine's rerelease of more Swift singles comes 10 days after she publicly spoke out against Big Machine's sale to Scooter Braun, thereby giving him ownership of her master recordings.

In a lengthy message posted to Tumblr on June 30, Swift accused Braun of bullying her for years, and said his Big Machine deal was a further act of bullying. ET reached out to Braun for comment. The manager hasn't publicly addressed Swift's allegations, though his clients, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, have stood up for him on social media.

In other news, Swift has landed the No. 1 spot on Forbes' 2019 Celebrity 100 List, which ranks the world’s highest-paid entertainers in music, sports and entertainment. The magazine reports that 29-year-old Swift earned a pretax income of $185 million over the past year, her biggest earnings total yet. See more on the star in the video below.

