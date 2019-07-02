Ed Sheeran has responded after some Taylor Swift fans took to Instagram to criticize him for not coming out in support of his good friend during her feud with manager Scooter Braun over her master recordings.

While some of Swift's friends have come out in public support of her -- including Brendon Urie, Halsey and Cara Delevingne -- Sheeran remained silent until Tuesday, when he replied to a fan who commented on his Instagram. The fan defended him from the negative comments he was receiving in regards to Swift.

The fan commented, "Why don't you leave him in peace with that Taylor thing? Just because he didn't post anything it doesn't mean he is not supporting her, maybe he's talking with her right now, who knows. You aren't allowed to doubt their friendship just because he didn't say anything on the social, cause they're not real life. Maybe he's the one who has supported her the most, because they're best friends and he didn't waste time writing on Instagram what he could have said directly to her."

Sheeran replied, writing, "I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do."

Swift called out Braun on Sunday for purchasing her former record label, Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Records, which gave Braun's Ithaca Holdings ownership of a majority of her masters. Swift seems to be particularly upset about the purchase landing in the hands of Braun, because she claims the talent manager has been "bullying" her for years. One of the people Swift accused of helping to bully her was Braun's longtime client, Justin Bieber. Bieber later apologized to Swift for an old social media post she brought up featuring Braun and Kanye West -- which he captioned at the time, "Taylor Swift what up" -- but also criticized her for taking her fight with Braun public.

"Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sheeran and Bieber are friends, having collaborated on multiple songs together, including Sheeran's current hit, "I Don't Care."

For more on celebrities speaking out over Swift calling out Braun, watch the video below:

