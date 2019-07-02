The drama continues regarding Taylor Swift's post slamming Scooter Braun and his purchase of her former record label, Big Machine, with a statement from the singer's lawyer.

In Swift's lengthy message to her fans on Sunday, she accused Braun of bullying her over a period of several years, and claimed that Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta didn't give her a fair opportunity to buy back her master recordings before selling the company -- and thus her catalog -- to Braun.

According to the Reputation artist, Borchetta told her that she could "sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one" that she released with the label. Swift eventually left Big Machine for United Music Group.

Hours later, Borchetta fired back with an open letter posted to the label's website, seemingly refuting Swift's claim that she would have to "earn" her masters, while still admitting that one condition of gaining ownership of her catalog would have been resigning with Big Machine for a contract that would have potentially lasted up to a decade.

On Tuesday, Swift's attorney, Donald Passman, released a statement to ET denying that Borchetta gave Taylor the chance to buy her masters back -- which Passman claims is an option the exec is giving other artists on the label.

"Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others," Passman said.

It's unclear if the possibility of Swift buying Big Machine was ever discussed, and no parties involved have mentioned any such discussions in their public war of words.

However, in Borchetta's lengthy rebuttal of Swift's claims, he directly implied that resigning with Big Machine would have been a requirement for obtaining her masters, instead of purchasing them outright.

"As you will read, 100% of all Taylor Swift assets were to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement. We were working together on a new type of deal for our new streaming world that was not necessarily tied to ‘albums’ but more of a length of time," Borchetta wrote, adding later in the post, "Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career. She chose to leave."

ET has reached out to Borchetta for comment on the statement from Swift's attorney.

Meanwhile, Braun himself has yet to publicly comment on the ongoing drama. However, a source told ET on Tuesday that Braun reached out to Swift through mutual friends on Monday morning to discuss the Big Machine Records business deal with her.

Braun, the source says, wanted to clear the air privately, but he has not heard back from Swift to talk it out.

Check out the video below for more on the reported $300 million deal and the growing number of artists who have spoken out and taken sides in the burgeoning feud.

