Taylor Swift performed live on Wednesday as part of the star-studded Amazon Prime Day concert, and fans are freaking out over what they feel is some serious shade throwing.

The celebrated singer opted to perform one of her biggest hits, "Shake It Off," which includes the lyrics, "Just think while you've been getting down and out about the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats in the world, you could have been getting down to this sick beat."

Fans on Twitter noticed that Swift seemed to put some particularly strong emphasis on the words "liars and dirty dirty cheats of the world," and some jumped to the conclusion that this was her way of subtly taking a swipe at Scooter Braun and her old record label, Big Machine.

While Swift didn't overtly mention anyone she may or may not be feuding with by name, some fans felt it was clear shot after Swift's public feud with Braun and Big Machine exec Scott Borchetta, which went public last week after she posted a lengthy Tumblr post accusing Braun of bullying her by purchasing her music catalog through the acquisition of her former record label.

"Sex is cool and all but have you ever watched Taylor Swift shade scooter and Scott during a female-led concert after reminding everyone she writes all her own songs #PrimeDayConcert," one Twitter user wrote.

Sex is cool and all but have you ever watched Taylor Swift shade scooter and Scott during a female-led concert after reminding everyone she writes all her own songs #PrimeDayConcertpic.twitter.com/iHrmlUx7B0 — Lindy (@1989deluxealbum) July 11, 2019

"Pretty sure she's talking to you @scooterbraun," another user wrote, alongside a clip of the emphatic lyric delivery.

Check out how Twitter is reacting to Swift's Prime Day concert below.

TAYLOR REALLT SAID F SCOTT AND SCOOTER DURING SHAKE IT OFF HUH #PrimeDayConcertpic.twitter.com/jqPwLAhI8g — 🏳️‍🌈 Ro & Saige 🏳️‍🌈 (@atxswifties) July 11, 2019

Me when @taylorswift13 just screamed “THE LIARS AND THE DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS OF THE WORLD” #PrimeDaypic.twitter.com/Kv8bvDiTY7 — Tiffany Taylor (@_tiffanytaylor) July 11, 2019

THE BEST MOMENT OF THE NIGHT @taylorswift13 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6KIQzzgsZq — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) July 11, 2019

Taylor Swift, ending the whole male species pic.twitter.com/LTDpCpOpF7 — Josefina. (@BeFearlessBeYou) July 11, 2019

We all know who!! When @taylorswift13 Yelled/sang 🎤🎶

“LIARS AND THE DIRTY, DIRTY CHEATS OF THE WORLD” #PrimeDayConcert

This made my life much happier 😆 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/JqicCXb1c3 — LOVER💗ERA (@snakefan69) July 11, 2019

For more on the ongoing drama between Swift, Braun and Big Machine, check out the video below.

