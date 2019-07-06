Amid the drama with Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber are spending some quality time together.

The "Sorry" singer and his manager, along with Bieber's wife, Hailey, were spotted spending the Fourth of July together, attending a local parade on Thursday afternoon. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were also in attendance, according to a photo snapped by the Olive and Poppy account.

The reunion marked the first time Bieber and Braun were seen together since Swift claimed Braun was bullying her by purchasing her music catalog through the acquisition of her former record label, Big Machine. She also called out Bieber for being a part of Braun's alleged bullying throughout the years.

Following Swift's claims, the "Love Yourself" crooner then clapped back at Swift and defended his longtime friend.

"Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you," Bieber, 25, wrote on Instagram. "As the years have passed we haven't crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn't fair."

"What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter," he added.

Bieber, however, did apologize to Swift for his "hurtful" post, but told her she was "crossing a line."

