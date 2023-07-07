Taylor Swift's summer is shaping up to be anything but cruel. The 33-year-old singer appeared to have herself a time as she brought back her once-iconic Fourth of July party this year -- albeit, on a smaller scale than in years past -- sharing photos from the festivities on Friday.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎" Swift captioned a sun soaked snap from the party, posing with pals including Selena Gomez and Haim band members Alana Haim, Este Haim and Danielle Haim. Stylist Ashley Avignone and model Sydney Ness -- who, according to Nylon, is rumored to be dating Swift's brother, Austin Swift -- were also in attendance.

In her Instagram post, Swift also shared a series of party snaps from what appears to be her Rhode Island estate. The "Snow on the Beach" singer cuddled up with longtime bestie Gomez in one shot, while the duo shared a classic red, white and blue popsicle in another. There also appeared to be an impromptu group singalong in the kitchen, complete with wooden spoon microphones.

Haim shared the same images with the caption, "single summer."

On Monday, prior to the festivities, a woman was reportedly arrested outside Swift's beachfront property for allegedly trespassing.

Swift held her last Independence Day blowout in 2016 when, famously, her then-beau Tom Hiddleston wore his now iconic "I Heart T.S." shirt. The event, which she first hosted in 2014, grew into a high profile summer tradition that hosted a laundry list of A-listers over the years before abruptly ending in 2017. That was after an explosive feud erupted between Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, essentially kicking off the singer's take no prisoners Reputation era.

At the time -- amid her new, private romance with Joe Alwyn -- a source told ET that the musician was "really focused on working on her new music" rather than partying. The source also told ET the singer was "just in focus mode."

"She's spending time with her family ... just doing her," the source shared.

The following year, Swift and Alwyn were spotted ringing in the Fourth on vacation at a luxury resort in Turks and Caicos.

Today, Swift is recently single after splitting from Alwyn in March. She was briefly linked to The 1975's Matty Healy in the weeks that followed, but that romance ultimately fizzled.

On Friday, Swift proudly dropped her latest re-recorded project: Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Swift took to Instagram on release day for her new project, reflecting on what her life was like back when she first started writing these songs at 18 years old.

"It's here. It's yours, it's mine, it's ours. It's an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making track list after track list, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!" she explained.

"I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation," she continued. "For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall. 💥🐉🏰 Speak Now (MY VERSION!) is out now."

Swift is set to perform this weekend as her Eras Tour hits Kansas City, Missouri.

