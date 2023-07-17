Nothing to see here, just Paul Rudd being Paul Rudd.

Claud, a musician signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records, recently ran into Rudd inside the VIP tent at one of Taylor Swift’s concert and decided to introduce themselves.

That introduction paid off because the next thing you know, Claud and Rudd are dancing in their music video for "A Good Thing."

In a TikTok post, Claud explains how working with Rudd came to fruition and how kind the actor was to them. The singer explains they approached Rudd and told him they had a song on their album, Supermodels, called "Paul Rudd."

"He was so nice about it and he gave me his email and he was like, 'Send it to me! I'd love to hear your album,'" Claud says.

Claud goes on to discuss the meaning behind the "Paul Rudd" song, explaining that, "It's me trying to envision myself as this cool and confident, charismatic, lovable character," like the song's namesake, despite feeling that they are "often not."

Rudd actually responded to Claud, saying that he loved the album and agreed to be in the video for "A Good Thing." In the music video, Rudd wears a mailman uniform and delivers an inspired monologue about a visually-impaired ferret.

"He came for the whole entire day," Claud explains in their TikTok post. "He stayed for like five hours, and we shot that whole scene and danced outside."

"It was the best day of my life," they added.

