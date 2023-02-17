He might get a lot of flack for playing superhero Ant-Man, but Paul Rudd has some clear thoughts about other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a Thursday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 53-year-old action star played a round of Plead the Fifth, where host Cohen tried to get him to shade his co-stars.

"Which of the Marvel superheroes has the lamest powers... and is it Hawkeye?" Cohen quipped, referencing Jeremy Renner's arrow-slinging vigilante.

Rudd laughed at the question before agreeing, saying, "Yeah, it's totally [Hawkeye]. I mean, he shoots arrows, come on. And I thought talking to ants was weird."

Despite the Marvel confession, Rudd has nothing but love for Hawkeye actor Renner. Rudd spoke with ET earlier this month and he opened up about Renner recovering from a critical snowplow accident last month.

"He's doing alright. He's doing well," Rudd told ET at the time, sharing he'd talked to Renner the day before the interview. "He's the best guy and he's awesome."

As ET previously reported, Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada, in January. At the time, Renner was towing his nephew’s vehicle after it got stuck in the snow when the snowcat began to move. In the moment, Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt but ended up getting pulled underneath it.

As a result, Renner suffered life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. Renner was in the hospital for 14 days. Since Jan. 21, the Hawkeye actor has returned home, where he is still recovering from 30-plus broken bones and undergoing physical therapy.

