Paul Rudd Shares Update on Jeremy Renner Amid Recovery From His Snowplow Accident (Exclusive)
Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday After Snow Plow Accident
Ben Affleck Felt 'Tired' at GRAMMYs With Jennifer Lopez (Source)
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Engaged to Girlfriend Beatriz…
Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday After Snow Plow Accident
Ben Affleck Goes Viral for Looking Super Serious During GRAMMYs …
Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence on Death of Tristan Thompson's M…
GRAMMYs: Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About 'Journey to Self-Worth…
Christina Applegate Has Trouble Walking Without a Cane After MS …
Cardi B Gets Heated Backstage at the GRAMMYs After Reported Figh…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Admits Dating After Kody Spl…
Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Tom Brady's Thirst Trap Underwear Photo
Mary J. Blige Predicts What Will Happen During Rihanna’s Super B…
Kevin Costner Teases 'Yellowstone' Season 5 and Reveals If He Kn…
‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga on Calling Out Toxicity and Where She and…
Savannah Chrisley Explains What Todd and Julie's Life Is Like in…
Savannah Chrisley Shares Struggles With Grayson and Chloe Amid P…
GRAMMYs: LL Cool J Hypes Tribute to Hip-Hop and Reacts to 'NCIS:…
Jeremy Renner is "doing well" amid his ongoing recovery following a terrifying snowplow accident that landed him in the intensive care unit on New Year's Day.
"He's doing alright. He's doing well," Paul Rudd told ET's Nischelle Turner, revealing that he just "talked to him yesterday," on Monday, Feb. 6, the day of the Los Angele premiere for his new film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Rudd added, "He's the best guy and he's awesome."
As ET previously reported, Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada. At the time, Renner was towing his nephew’s vehicle after it got stuck in the snow when the snowcat began to move. In the moment, Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt but ended up getting pulled underneath it.
As a result, Renner suffered life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. Renner was in the hospital for 14 days. Since Jan. 21, the Hawkeye actor has returned home, where he is still recovering from 30-plus broken bones and undergoing physical therapy.
Earlier this week, which was just one day before Ant-Man's Los Angeles premiere, Renner shared the latest look at his continued recovery. "Physical therapy Sunday," he wrote on Instagram.
Rudd's update on Renner, meanwhile, came as he was promoting his latest Ant-Man sequel, which debuts in theaters on Feb. 17 and co-stars returning Marvel actors, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, while formally introducing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton, who takes over as Scott's daughter, Cassie Lang.
Prior to that, Rudd and Renner shared the screen in two MCU films, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jeremy Renner Shares Look at His Physical Therapy After Accident
Jeremy Renner Was Trying to Save Nephew in Snowplow Accident
Chris Evans Makes a Snowcat Joke -- and Jeremy Renner Responds