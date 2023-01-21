Chris Evans Makes a Snowcat Joke -- and Jeremy Renner Responds
Jeremy Renner may have 30-plus broken bones, but his sense of humor remains intact. And fans can thank Chris Evans for helping confirm as much.
Just hours after the Mayor of Kingstown star took to social media to share a health update, Evans subtweeted the actor and wrote, "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love."
Evans was responding to Renner's tweet from earlier in the day, in which he said he revealed he has "30 plus broken bones." Renner later responded to Evans' tweet and wrote back, "Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel," followed by a winking face and laughing emoji.
Renner on Saturday posted a picture of himself at home undergoing physical therapy and wrote that "morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," referring to the life-threatening accident near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada. He had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent chest surgery due to his injuries from being crushed by a snowcat.
Evans and Renner go way back, as they're two of the original six Avengers actors, with Evans portraying Captain America and Renner as Hawkeye.
