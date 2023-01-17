A 911 call made to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada reveals scary details into the snowplow accident that left Jeremy Renner in an intensive care unit.

In the harrowing call placed by a neighbor moments after the life-threatening accident -- obtained by ET on Tuesday -- Renner can be heard moaning in agony as the neighbor does his best to explain the situation to the operator, and reassure the injured actor that help is on the way.

"He is in rough shape," the neighbor says, after explaining that Renner had been crushed by the snowplow. "We just need someone here right away with life saving techniques."

"He got crushed underneath it, yeah. There is a lot of blood over here so you need to get someone over here immediately," the neighbor continues as the operator assures him that emergency medical services and a life flight are en route.

Throughout the chilling call, Renner's moaning underscores the truly frightening nature of his potentially dire situation, as the neighbor does his best to comfort the injured actor and keep lines of communication open with the operator.

"He got crushed up on his right side, yeah, his right chest and upper torso," the neighbor says, describing the injuries to the best of his abilities while in the snow with Renner. "His ribs look like they might be crushed. He's got a head wound as well."

During the call, the operator continues to keep the neighbor updated on the arrival of emergency services -- which were hindered by the sheer amount of snow on the mountain at the time. Eventually, help arrives as the weary neighbor thanks the operator and hangs up, to continue to help.

ET previously obtained the operators log' last week, which revealed the call was made at 8:55 a.m. local time on New Year's Day and notes that Renner appeared to be "completely crushed" by the snowcat. "Subject was run over by a snowcat," the log reads, later noting that the person was Renner.

"[Jeremy] is moaning loudly in the background -- serious bleeding,” the dispatcher writes in the log. “He is bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries - [responding person] isn’t sure where all the blood is coming from."

According to the log, the 51-year-old actor was "completely crushed under a large snowcat" and was having "extreme [difficulty] breathing." It also notes that "the right side of his chest is collapsed -- upper torso is crushed."

Less than an hour after the call was made, Renner was airlifted to a local hospital, where he underwent chest surgery due to his injuries.

He also celebrated in his 52nd birthday from the hospital. Jeremy's sister, Kym Renner, previously told People that the family was "thrilled" with the kind of progress the actor has made since his injury.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," Kym told the outlet at the time. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all of the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Renner was finally able to leave the hospital and return home earlier this week.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update From ICU Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Posts Selfie Amid Hospitalization for Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner Remains in Critical Condition After Snow Plow Incident

Jeremy Renner Takes His First Shower in a Week Amid ICU Hospitalization This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery